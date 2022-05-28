Apple Store workers in Atlanta drop bid for union vote, claim ‘intimidation’

The labor group trying to organize Apple employees at an Apple Retail Store in Atlanta is withdrawing its request for an election, alleging “illegal union-busting tactics” by the company.

Josh Eidelson for Bloomberg News:

The Communications Workers of America said it took the step “because Apple’s repeated violations of the National Labor Relations Act have made a free and fair election impossible,” according to an emailed statement Friday. The labor group also cited Covid-19 infections among staff at the store, located at the city’s Cumberland Mall, which it said “have raised concerns about the ability of eligible employees to vote and the safety of in-person voting.”

MacDailyNews Take: Pfft.

“Apple has conducted a systematic, sophisticated campaign to intimidate them and interfere with their right to form a union,” the CWA said. Under NLRB rules, a union’s choice to withdraw from an election generally means the vote is canceled and the union would have to wait at least six months before petitioning again to represent the same group of workers… In complaints filed last week with the National Labor Relations Board, the CWA accused Apple of violating federal labor law by forcing workers in Atlanta and New York City to attend “captive audience” meetings about unionization. Existing precedent allows companies to hold such meetings, but the labor board’s current general counsel, Jennifer Abruzzo, views them as inherently coercive and illegal. And she’s pursuing cases that could change the precedent.

MacDailyNews Take: “Existing precedent allows companies to hold such meetings.”

As we wrote ten days ago:

Apple’s activities are not really against the law at all. The NLRB’s current general counsel’s wishes don’t amount to a bucket of warm spit.

If Abruzzo wants to attempt to change the precedent in the future, it will not apply to what Apple’s done, is doing, and will continue to do to educate staff members of the ramifications of unionizing until or unless such law is established.

Congratulations to Apple and Apple retail workers in Atlanta in averting a big mistake!

