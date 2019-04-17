“On day two of what was expected to be by far the biggest patent or antitrust lawsuit ever heard, with $30B at stake, the two companies suddenly announced that they had reached a settlement,” Ben Lovejoy writes for 9to5Mac. “The news at first seemed inexplicable.”

“The explanation – or part of it, at least – wasn’t long in coming,” Lovejoy writes. “Just hours later, Intel announced that it was exiting the 5G smartphone modem business.”

“Since Apple was reportedly planning to use Intel’s 5G chips for its 2020 iPhones, that left the Cupertino company without an alternative supplier,” Lovejoy writes. “Clearly things came to a head this week. Either Intel told Apple that it was cancelling the project, or Apple did a progress review and lost confidence. Either way, that left Apple out in the cold without an alternative 5G modem supplier.”

