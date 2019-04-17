“The explanation – or part of it, at least – wasn’t long in coming,” Lovejoy writes. “Just hours later, Intel announced that it was exiting the 5G smartphone modem business.”
“Since Apple was reportedly planning to use Intel’s 5G chips for its 2020 iPhones, that left the Cupertino company without an alternative supplier,” Lovejoy writes. “Clearly things came to a head this week. Either Intel told Apple that it was cancelling the project, or Apple did a progress review and lost confidence. Either way, that left Apple out in the cold without an alternative 5G modem supplier.”
MacDailyNews Take: Apple is smart to use Qualcomm for the time being and continue to develop modems internally in order to free themselves from Qualcomm’s extortionist morass in the future. Obviously, it would have been smarter to have your own, or an alternate suppliers’, modems in hand before filing a massive lawsuit against the only possible supplier, but perhaps Apple thought they, or Intel, would be further along on 5G modems than they are currently.
