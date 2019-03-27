“Apple’s refreshed iMac 4K has arrived!” Mark Linsangan writes for AppleInsider. “In terms of overall design, not much has changed, but internally — lots has.”

“You can now pick up the new 21.5-inch iMac 4K with an eighth generation i3 quad-core processor, an i5 six-core processor, or an i7 six-core processor which supports hyper-threading — particularly helpful for video creators and editors,” Linsangan writes. “The one we have in our lab is the base configuration with a 3.6GHz quad-core i3 processor, 8GB of RAM, and a 5400RPM 1TB hard drive. It’s equipped with the AMD Radeon Pro 555X graphics card with 2GB of VRAM. All of this retails for $1299 before taxes.”

“Starting off with Geekbench 4, our machine got a single thread score of 4819 and a multi-core score of 14410 which is nearly identical in terms of performance as a base model Mac mini,” Linsangan writes. “In our testing, the iMac 4K posted a CPU score of 1472 [Cinebench R20]. For comparison, our 2018 MacBook Pro with a six-core i7 Processor posted a CPU score of 2396 which is only about 1.6x higher than the iMac 4K.”