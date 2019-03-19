Apple today updated their iMac line with up to 8-core Intel 9th-generation processors for the first time and powerful Vega graphics options, delivering dramatic increases in both compute and graphics performance. From consumers to pros alike, users will notice their iMac is faster for everyday tasks all the way up to the most demanding pro workloads. This boost in performance, combined with its gorgeous Retina display, sleek all-in-one design, quiet operation, fast storage and memory, modern connectivity and macOS Mojave, makes iMac the world’s best desktop.

“Customers are going to love the huge boost in iMac performance. With up to 8-core processors and powerful Vega graphics, the iMac lineup is stronger than ever,” said Tom Boger, Apple’s senior director of Mac Product Marketing, in a statement. “With its stunning Retina display, amazing design, twice the performance, and macOS Mojave that our customers love, iMac is by far the best desktop in the world.”

With updated processors across the line, customers will experience dramatically faster performance for a wide range of everyday computing tasks, from editing photos to playing demanding games, composing music or even creating a feature film.

• The 21.5-inch iMac now features 8th-generation quad-core, and for the first time 6-core processors, delivering up to 60 percent faster performance.

• The 27-inch iMac now for the first time features up to 9th-generation 6-core and 8-core processors, delivering up to 2.4 times faster performance.

Radeon Pro Vega Graphics Come to iMac for the First Time

Radeon Pro Vega graphics come to the 21.5-inch iMac, delivering up to 80 percent faster graphics performance. The 27-inch iMac with Radeon Pro Vega now delivers up to 50 percent faster graphics performance, ideal for pros with graphics-intensive workloads, such as developing 3D content, editing videos with complex effects or designing high-resolution games.

Industry’s Best 4K and 5K Retina Displays

With up to 14.7 million pixels, 1 billion colors, 500 nits of brightness, P3 wide color gamut and an incredible viewing angle, iMac’s Retina display delivers an immersive front-of-screen experience. All these pixels result in text that looks like a printed page, sharper photos with more detail, and the ability to edit 4K video at full resolution.

Unrivaled All-in-One Design Elevates Any Space

With its sleek aluminum and glass enclosure, 5 millimeter-thin profile and beautiful matching keyboard and mouse, iMac delivers a clean and uncluttered desktop experience that allows users to focus more on their content. With everything they need and nothing they don’t, customers love how iMac fits seamlessly into so many different environments, from the home, to businesses of all sizes, or even a pro studio.

Pricing and Availability

The new 21.5-inch iMac with Retina 4K display starts at $1,299 and the new 27-inch iMac with Retina 5K display starts at $1,799. The non-Retina display iMac configuration continues to be available for $1,099. Additional technical specifications, configure-to-order options and accessories are available online at apple.com/mac.

MacDailyNews Take: Let’s hear it for some Mac love from Apple!