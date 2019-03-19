“Apple’s newly updated iMacs have plenty to offer enterprise and consumer users, not least its faster processors and much-improved graphics performance,” Jonny Evans writes for Computerworld. “It is interesting to note that Apple chose to announce these new Macs with nothing but a press release, even though they’ve not seen significant update since WWDC 2017. This likely reflects the importance with which the company sees the launch of its disintermediated video streaming service in March 2019.”

Evans writes, “Making the decision to release updated iPads and iMacs in the week before launching the service shows the company’s determination not to divert focus from that launch, reflecting the millions of dollars it has spent pulling the service together.”

MacDailyNews Take: It’s actually now being said that it’s upwards of $2 billion that Apple’s invested so far – with many more billions of dollars to come, we expect.

Evans writes, “New Intel processors, faster graphics and other enhancements mean these c.5-millimetre thin iMacs should be extremely capable desktops for handling graphics-intensive tasks like video editing, 3D content development, or graphic design.”

