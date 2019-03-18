“We are excited to announce that PlayStation Vue is adding multi-view on Apple TV today, allowing users to watch up to four live channels on one screen,” Dwayne Benefield blogs for Sony’s PlayStation Vue.

“This comes just in time for NCAA March Madness, so you can keep an eye on all the action or mix and match live games with live news or other programs,” Benefield writes. “Multi-view is one of our most popular features on PlayStation 4, so we are thrilled to expand to Apple TV to allow more of our customers to enjoy the feature.”



“PS Vue customers on all devices, which includes Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, iOS and Android mobile devices, PC/Mac browsers and Chromecast, continue to enjoy other rich features that come with their monthly plan, like industry-leading five simultaneous streams and a powerful cloud-based DVR with the least ad skipping restrictions — at no extra cost,” Benefield writes. “We will also continue to offer standalone channels without the need of a multichannel plan, such as HBO, Showtime, and Cinemax, as well as continue to launch additional local channels. Currently, 92 percent of the country has access to at least three of the ‘Big 4’ broadcasters (ABC, CBS, FOX, NBC) on PS Vue.”

MacDailyNews Take: Yes! As our regualr reader know, Sony’s PlayStation Vue is our favorite live streaming service, with the app installed in the No.1 position on evry single one of our Apple TV 4K units, replacing cable TV for a fraction of the cost. Now, it just got even better!