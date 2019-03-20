“Apple Inc. introduced the first update to its iMac all-in-one desktop computer since mid-2017, continuing a hardware blitz ahead of a highly anticipated event March 25 to unveil new media and entertainment services,” Mark Gurman reports for Bloomberg News. “The latest iMac adds speedier processors from Intel Corp. and new graphics engines from AMD. The new 4K 21.5-inch models are up to 60 percent faster with 8th-generation quad-core chips, while the 5K 27-inch versions are up to 2.4 times faster with 9th-generation eight-core Intel processors, Apple said Tuesday.”

“The Mac hasn’t been Apple’s most important product for decades, taking a back seat to devices like the iPhone,” Gurman reports. “But the category is a steady seller, generating about $25 billion in annual revenues for Apple in the past half-decade.”

“The new iMacs are Apple’s second product launch this week,” Gurman reports, “following the new iPad Air and iPad mini introduction on Monday.”

