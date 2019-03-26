“If there’s anything that’s clear from Apple’s event Monday, it’s that the maker of premium tech products is trying to sell people on its vision for the future of services—a seemingly effortless lifestyle filled with always-accessible media, exclusive video games, and cash-back incentives from a literal titanium credit card,” Lauren Goode and Peter Rubin write for Wired. “If there’s anything that’s not clear from the Apple event, it’s pretty much everything else.”

“Apple’s pitch for the new era of subscription services was scant on some key details, including the pricing and ship dates of some of its new products,” Goode and Rubin write. “Apple was careful to highlight all of the ways in which it’s giving consumers choice — HBO! Showtime! 300-plus magazines! Two Oprah-endorsed documentaries — and touted privacy as a feature of its offerings. And yet, the company’s services push is also carefully designed to lock more customers into the Apple life.”

“Apple’s new [$9.99/mo.] subscription product for premium news, Apple News+, is the one thing CEO Tim Cook spoke about today that was launched immediately,” Goode and Rubin write. “But no one using non-Apple device will have access to this service, unlike how it was with Texture, where anyone with the app could access all these mags.”

