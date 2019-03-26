“Apple’s pitch for the new era of subscription services was scant on some key details, including the pricing and ship dates of some of its new products,” Goode and Rubin write. “Apple was careful to highlight all of the ways in which it’s giving consumers choice — HBO! Showtime! 300-plus magazines! Two Oprah-endorsed documentaries — and touted privacy as a feature of its offerings. And yet, the company’s services push is also carefully designed to lock more customers into the Apple life.”
“Apple’s new [$9.99/mo.] subscription product for premium news, Apple News+, is the one thing CEO Tim Cook spoke about today that was launched immediately,” Goode and Rubin write. “But no one using non-Apple device will have access to this service, unlike how it was with Texture, where anyone with the app could access all these mags.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Blah, blah. We’re very happy to be safely ensconced within Apple’s walled garden, thanks. That’s a major reason why we invest in Apple products to begin with!
And, by the way, people who settle for cheap, pretend iPhones, peddled BOGOF, don’t generally spend money on software or subscription services. They won’t miss Apple News+, because they’d never consider releasing the moths from their wallets to get it anyway. We bet the vast majority of Texture subscribers were iOS users. We bet the vast majority of physical magazine and newspaper subscribers are Apple product users who have discretionary income and the proven will to spend it. That’s why Apple isn’t bothering with an Apple News+ app for Android.
