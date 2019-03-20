“The combined Disney-Fox entity is part of a race for scale in Hollywood, where having a hit movie or TV show is no longer enough,” Schwartzel and Flint report. “Studios today need a deep stable of characters and franchises to sell streaming subscriptions, movie tickets, toys and theme-park admissions.”
“Disney’s rise has been driven by its acquisitions: For a combined $15.4 billion, the company has purchased Pixar Animation Studios, Marvel Entertainment and Lucasfilm Ltd,” Schwartzel and Flint report. “Disney is positioning its bet on Fox — by far the biggest acquisition in the company’s history — as a central element of its long-term strategy… Disney has launched one streaming service, tied to its ESPN programming, and is planning a family-oriented one for later this year. To prepare for that launch, it already has started removing its movies and television shows from Netflix’s library.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: We’ll find out another major piece of the streaming puzzle in five days!
SEE ALSO:
Netflix won’t take part in Apple’s upgraded TV app – March 18, 2019
Apple’s original content: Free to owners of Apple devices – March 18, 2019
Analyst: Apple is planning to give billions of dollars in video content away for free – March 18, 2019
Apple patent application for Apple TV interface reveals aspects of live TV streaming service – February 5, 2019
Apple’s deep bench of original programming continues to grow – January 18, 2019
Apple plans to give away original content for free to device owners as part of new digital TV strategy – October 10, 2018