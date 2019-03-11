“AirPlay 2 integration is expected to arrive in the form of a Roku OS software update for Roku media players, but it’s unclear if all models will be supported,” Rossignol reports. “AirPlay 2 will also be supported by Roku-based smart TVs, available from brands such as TCL, Sharp, Hisense, Hitachi, Sanyo, and RCA.”
“Apple and Roku are negotiating a launch date and marketing surrounding AirPlay 2,” Rossignol reports. “Roku has yet to publicly confirm the plans…”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: The more, the merrier – and millions more are about to get AirPlay 2 support!
Apple’s list of AirPlay 2–Enabled TVs is here.
