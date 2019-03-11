“MacRumors last month reported that Roku was in talks with Apple about supporting AirPlay 2, and we’ve since learned that the negotiations are nearly finalized, according to a source familiar with the matter,” Joe Rossignol reports for MacRumors.

“AirPlay 2 integration is expected to arrive in the form of a Roku OS software update for Roku media players, but it’s unclear if all models will be supported,” Rossignol reports. “AirPlay 2 will also be supported by Roku-based smart TVs, available from brands such as TCL, Sharp, Hisense, Hitachi, Sanyo, and RCA.”

“Apple and Roku are negotiating a launch date and marketing surrounding AirPlay 2,” Rossignol reports. “Roku has yet to publicly confirm the plans…”

