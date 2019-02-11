“Samsung says its 2019 QLED TVs — in both 4K and 8K versions — are now available to purchase or pre-order, while the previously announced iTunes app and AirPlay 2 feature will be available in a future update for compatible 2019 and 2018 TVs.,” Dennis Sellers reports for Apple World Today.

“The 2019 QLED 4K line spans four series—Q60, Q70, Q80 and Q90—that range from 43 to 82 inches,” Sellers reports. “They join the 2019 QLED 8K line, which is available in five sizes ranging from 65 to 98 inches.”

“As announced at CES 2019, Samsung will be offering iTunes Movies and TV Shows and Apple AirPlay 2 support on 2019 Samsung Smart TV models. Support on 2018 Samsung Smart TVs will be made available via firmware update,” Sellers reports. “In an industry first, a new iTunes Movies and TV Shows app will debut on Samsung Smart TVs in more than 100 countries. AirPlay 2 support will be available soon on Samsung Smart TVs in 190 countries worldwide.”

Read more in the full article here.

MacDailyNews Take: We’ll stick with a href=”https://amzn.to/2DtG4zn” target=”_new”>Sony TVs, thanks, for reasons of quality and far lower amount of thievery from Apple. Apple’s list of AirPlay 2–Enabled TVs is here.