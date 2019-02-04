Roku in talks with Apple about supporting AirPlay 2, Apple Music
Monday, February 4, 2019 · 11:36 pm · No Comments
“We’re told that AirPlay 2 support is likely to arrive in the form of a Roku OS software update for Roku media players, which can be used with virtually any smart T,” Rossignol reports. “The update would likely extend to smart TVs with Roku OS preinstalled, including select models from Sharp, TCL, Insignia, Hisense, Sanyo, and RCA.”
Rossignol reports, “We’re told the partnership may extend to Apple Music, suggesting that Roku OS could gain an app to access the streaming music service alongside existing apps for Spotify, Amazon Music, and Pandora.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: As we wrote last month:
Reaching beyond the installed base is smart not only for growing services, but also for giving the hoi polloi a fleeting glimpse of the garden and the tempting fruit (intuitive UIs, iMessage, privacy, security, high quality original content, etc.) that thrives inside its protective walls.
A little sip of ice water here and there can go a long way towards coaxing the sufferers out of their self-imposed hell.
