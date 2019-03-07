“President Donald Trump and Apple CEO Tim Cook have had some tense moments in the past, but none quite like this,” Jordan Novet reports for CNBC. “In a meeting of the American Workforce Policy Advisory Board at the White House on Wednesday to discuss the importance of technology in education, Trump referred to the head of the iPhone maker as ‘Tim Apple.'”

“It appears as if it was a slip of the tongue, similar to when he called Lockheed Martin CEO Marillyn Lockheed last year,” Novet reports. “Her name is Marillyn Hewson.”

