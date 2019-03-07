“It appears as if it was a slip of the tongue, similar to when he called Lockheed Martin CEO Marillyn Lockheed last year,” Novet reports. “Her name is Marillyn Hewson.”
MacDailyNews Take: Today, on Twitter, Cook responded to the “uproar” with subtlety:
Tim Cook acknowledged Trump's flub and changed his last name to an apple emoji on Twitter https://t.co/o5ndpcxaoS
— CNBC (@CNBC) March 7, 2019
