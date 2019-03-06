“Apple CEO Tim Cook was spotted in Washington D.C. on Wednesday, meeting with White House officials and business leaders as part of his role on the American Workforce Policy Advisory Board, with the aim of improving the future prospects of the United States’ workforce,” Malcolm Owen reports for AppleInsider.

Looking forward to this afternoon’s American Workforce Policy Advisory Board mtg #WorkforceDevelopment https://t.co/eqiEaPYE3b — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) March 6, 2019

“As part of his appearance, Cook spoke briefly about workplace training, a subject that surfaced earlier today in the company’s 13th Supplier Responsibility Progress Report,” Owen reports. “Cook is the most prominent CEO on the list and is one of relatively few technology companies in attendance. Other firms on the list in the field include Siemens USA, SAP America, and IBM.”

Watch LIVE: President Trump Participates in an American Workforce Policy Advisory Board Meeting https://t.co/sSwy96S9ae — The White House (@WhiteHouse) March 6, 2019

