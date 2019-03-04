“The White House on Wednesday is hosting major chief executives who joined a Trump administration advisory board on workforce issues,” David Shepardson reports for Reuters. “Last month, the White House said the chief executives of Apple Inc, Walmart Inc, IBM Corp, Lockheed Martin Corp, Siemens USA, Home Depot Inc, Visa Incand other major companies are joining a 25-member board, co-chaired by adviser Ivanka Trump and Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross.”

“President Donald Trump is expected to attend part of the sessions, a White House official confirmed. The meeting, set to last three hours, will be live-streamed,” Shepardson reports. “Also on the council are the chief executives of the Chamber of Commerce and the National Association of Manufacturers, as well as the governors of Iowa and Indiana, the president of the North America’s Building and Trades Unions and mayor of Charlotte, North Carolina.”

“Last month, the Bureau of Labor Statistics said U.S. job openings reached a record high in December at 7.3 million” Shepardson reports. “The White House says the job openings present ‘a mismatch between the skills needed and those being taught, requiring immediate attention to help more Americans enter the workforce.'”

Read more in the full article here.

MacDailyNews Take: Good luck, Tim, and to all involved. SEE ALSO:

Apple CEO Tim Cook joins President Trump’s American Worker advisory board – February 13, 2019