“Chief executives of major companies said at a White House forum on Wednesday that they are hiring more Americans without college degrees as they search to find increasingly scarce applicants for open jobs,” David Shepardson reports for Reuters. “The White House hosted CEOs of major corporations who joined a Trump administration advisory board on workforce issues, including from Apple Inc, IBM Corp, Lockheed Martin Corp, Siemens USA and Home Depot Inc, who are part of a 25-member board co-chaired by President Donald Trump’s daughter and adviser Ivanka Trump and Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross. ‘We have a chance to employ so many more people – and not always with a college degree, a less than a four-year degree will get a very good paying job in the new economy,’ said IBM Chief Executive Ginni Rometty.”

“Apple CEO Tim Cook said nearly 50 percent of the people the company hired in the United States last year did not have a four-year degree,” Shepardson reports. “‘We never thought that the college degree was the thing that you had to have to do well,’ Cook said, adding that ‘our founder was a college dropout,’ an apparent reference to Steve Jobs. Cook said he believed ‘strongly’ that computer coding proficiency should be a requirement before U.S. students graduate from high school.”

“Trump said he wants to help companies find workers and he wants more high-skilled immigrants as U.S. unemployment remains low at 4 percent. ‘In one way, I love it,’ Trump said of low unemployment. ‘But in another way, I don’t want to make it hard for you,'” Shepardson reports. “Last month, the Bureau of Labor Statistics said U.S. job openings reached a record high in December at 7.3 million. The White House says the job openings present ‘a mismatch between the skills needed and those being taught, requiring immediate attention to help more Americans enter the workforce.'”

Read more in the full article here.

MacDailyNews Take: Four-year degrees aren't for everyone, as Cook reminded everyone, but U.S. public schools are hit or miss; mostly miss, unfortunately. Steve Jobs is the rare exception, not the rule. Read every book that you can get your hands on, kids (and everyone else), and you'll be better prepared, more knowledgeable, and a better communicator than ninety percent of the world. Never stop being curious. The unions are the worst thing that ever happened to education because it's not a meritocracy. It turns into a bureaucracy, which is exactly what has happened. The teachers can't teach and administrators run the place and nobody can be fired. It's terrible. – Steve Jobs I naively chose a college that was almost as expensive as Stanford, and all of my working-class parents' savings were being spent on my college tuition. After six months I couldn't see the value in it. I had no idea what I wanted to do with my life and no idea how college was going to help me figure it out. – Steve Jobs The minute I dropped out I could stop taking the required classes that didn't interest me, and begin dropping in on the ones that looked interesting. – Steve Jobs I know from my own education that if I hadn't encountered two or three individuals that spent extra time with me, I'm sure I would have been in jail. – Steve Jobs

