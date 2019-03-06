“As one of the world’s richest and most admired companies, we expect a lot from Apple. We expect big-thinking innovation and cutting-edge design,” Jason Cross writes for Macworld. “Perhaps it is because the company does so many things very well that it stings even more when it drops the ball on something simple.”
“Here are a few things Apple could do with minimal effort,” Cross writes. “Some could happen immediately, others might start with the introduction of the next product in its line, but none would require serious engineering efforts or investment.”
“Provide more than 5GB of free iCloud storage,” Cross writes. “Apple would do well to raise the free limit to at least 10GB or 15GB, but there are other good options, too. Maybe you could get 5GB free for each Apple device you register (other than accessories).”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Yup.
Apple is stingy and should at the very least give users 5GB of iCloud storage per device. — MacDailyNews, July 15, 2016
As far as Cross’ other ideas, the one we’d most like to see happen today is for Apple to stop shipping iPhones and iPad with cheap 5-watt power adapters.
