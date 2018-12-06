“My wife was complaining that her iPhone 7 Plus was getting clunky and slow. Look, I know that I probably could have just cleaned the darn thing up and done a software reset, but as it was Hanukkah, I figured I could score a few points,” Jason Perlow writes for ZDNet. “‘Honey, would you like a new iPhone XR? It’s a really nice phone. Apple will give you $300 for your old phone, right now.'”

“The answer, of course, was ‘whatever you think, honey,'” Perlow writes. “So after picking out a coral iPhone XR 128GB (orange! She wanted orange?) on the Apple Store website, I elected to pick up the phone at the Apple retail location at the Boca Town Center Mall. And then we would go get some dinner.”

MacDailyNews Take: As always: Go Orange!

“So the Genius begins the backup process using the in-store Wi-Fi. The old iPhone says it’s going to take 30 minutes,” Perlow writes. “30 minutes in, it says it’s going to take another 37 minutes. We both look at each other. My wife says ‘I’m hungry’ with that look on her face which I know is a warning sign. At this point, I am beyond hungry, I’m feeling hangry as well. We need to go eat. Soon. So I jump on the Wi-Fi with my own iPhone and do a SpeedTest.”

“It turns out the Boca Raton Apple store has a shared 100 megabit connection with asynchronous 14 megabit uploads. And the store was absolutely filled with people trying to do the same thing competing for that bandwidth. It was iPhone XR Upgrade Day,” Perlow writes. “I did the math in my head. This was not good.”

Read more in the full article here.

MacDailyNews Take: Three points: 1. Apple should put in real Internet connections (to pay for it, maybe use the $38.15 profit from the $39 iPhone XR plastic case you’re shamelessly peddling, Tim & Co.) 2. Apple needs to stop being unbelievably stingy bastages with iCloud storage, including how much they offer gratis. Right now, it’s how little they offer. 3. Until Apple gets around to the above two points (don’t hold your breath), back up your iPhone before you go to a store fro trade-in. Apple is stingy and should at the very least give users 5GB of iCloud storage per device. — MacDailyNews, July 15, 2016 SEE ALSO:

It’s long past time for Apple to fix the three biggest iCloud problems – July 20, 2018

Biting the iCloud storage bullet – June 22, 2017