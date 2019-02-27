“Nearly three years after the Federal Bureau of Investigation abandoned an effort to force Apple Inc. to extract data from an encrypted iPhone, technology companies are facing several new efforts from governments fighting for access to digital secrets,” Dustin Volz reports for The Wall Street Journal. “Australia and the U.K. have passed laws that make it easier for law enforcement to compel tech companies to turn over data, although the impact of those measures has yet to be tested. India is considering a sweeping law that would give authorities access to some data from the hugely popular WhatsApp messaging service within its borders, and the U.S. has signaled it has not given up on its efforts to get inside of encrypted devices such as Apple’s.”

“The so-called going-dark issue, or the government’s inability to access data as devices get more encoded and difficult to crack, ‘is a problem [that] infects law enforcement and the intelligence community more and more so every day,’ said Amy Hess, executive assistant director with the FBI, in an interview,” Volz reports. “Governments want access to user data to solve crimes and track potential threats. Silicon Valley companies, fearful that this access could be misused for spying or exploited by hackers, continue to build products that are so securely encrypted that the tech companies themselves are sometimes unable to access the data on them. And many tech companies are resisting any efforts to weaken their encryption capabilities.”

“On Thursday, a coalition of civil society groups, trade associations and nine tech companies, including Facebook Inc., which owns WhatsApp, Apple, Google, Twitter Inc. and Microsoft Corp. filed comments with the Australian government warning that the law, passed in December, could create back doors into technology products,” Volz reports. “The Australian, U.K., and Indian regulations have attracted the ire of privacy advocates, who said that they could undermine the security of end-to-end encryption… Alec Muffett, a former Facebook engineer who built Messenger’s end-to-end encryption capability, says that Mr. Levy’s proposal would create an unacceptable risk to user privacy. ‘What they’re talking about is requiring the ability to insert someone else into every conversation, to listen in, because that’s not a back door. But it’s worse than a back door,’ he said.”

