“The database dates back to April 2017 and was uploaded a year later to a web server, believed to be owned by the organization, with no password protection,” Whittaker reports. “ZDNet obtained a copy of the database, which was first found by a New Zealand-based data breach hunter, who goes by the pseudonym Flash Gordon.”
“‘In the wrong hands this data could be detrimental or even deadly for the first responders who put their lives on the line every day,’ said John Wethington, a security researcher, who reviewed a portion of the data for ZDNet,” Whittaker reports. “The database contained thousands of personal data records, including law enforcement officer’s work contact information, with many of the records listing personal email addresses, work addresses, and cell numbers. Officials from the FBI, Customs and Border Protection (CBP), and the US Border Patrol were listed in the database. In another table, some 65,000 officers who had taken an ALERRT course and provided feedback had their full name and zip code exposed.”
In a related article, Whittaker reports that U.S. Homeland Security served Twitter with a subpoena, demanding the account information of the data breach finder, Flash Gordon.
MacDailyNews Take: More proof that iPhone backdoors are a stupid idea.
Again, encryption is binary; it’s either on or off. You cannot have both. You either have privacy via full encryption or you don’t by forcing back doors upon Apple or anybody else. It’s all or nothing. — MacDailyNews, March 8, 2017
There have been people that suggest that we should have a back door. But the reality is if you put a backdoor in, that backdoor’s for everybody, for good guys and bad guys. — Apple CEO Tim Cook, December 2015
This is not about this phone. This is about the future. And so I do see it as a precedent that should not be done in this country or in any country. This is about civil liberties and is about people’s abilities to protect themselves. If we take encryption away… the only people that would be affected are the good people, not the bad people. Apple doesn’t own encryption. Encryption is readily available in every country in the world, as a matter of fact, the U.S. government sponsors and funs encryption in many cases. And so, if we limit it in some way, the people that we’ll hurt are the good people, not the bad people; they will find it anyway. — Apple CEO Tim Cook, February 2016
