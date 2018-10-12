“Provided to AppleInsider by Apple, the the seven-page submission to the Australian Parliamentary Joint Committee on Intelligence and Security on the ‘Telecommunications and Other Legislation Amendment (Assistance and Access) Bill 2018,’ arguing for clarity on the bill’s aims, and encouraging the government to avoid going down the route of weakening encryption,” Owen reports. “Introduced to the parliamentary calendar in August, the bill proposes updates to the country’s telecommunications-related laws, including a need for private sector firms to ‘provide greater assistance to agencies.’ While the bill demands assistance from companies like Apple, the language used is ambiguous enough to potentially mean the creation of backdoors into encrypted apps and services, something which many tech companies strongly disagree with. ”
“Referencing the government’s Notifiable Data Breaches database’s records of 2.5 or more daily data breaches over the last quarter, ‘and that’s just breaches that were identified and reported,’ Apple offers up the NotPetya attack from 2017 as an example of a need for robust security, an attack which effectively shut down Cadbury’s manufacturing systems and impacting other firms,” Owen reports, “‘In the face of these threats, this is no time to weaken encryption. There is a profound risk of making criminals’ jobs easier, not harder,’ writes Apple. ‘Increasingly stronger – not weaker – encryption is the best way to protect against these threats.'”
MacDailyNews Take: Ignorant politicians proposing stupid laws. Same as it ever was.
Why don’t these genius politicians next attempt to legislate in purple unicorns? They’re equally as plentiful as secure backdoors. – MacDailyNews, October 3, 2018
Again, encryption is binary; it’s either on or off. You cannot have both. You either have privacy via full encryption or you don’t by forcing back doors upon Apple or anybody else. It’s all or nothing. — MacDailyNews, March 8, 2017
There have been people that suggest that we should have a back door. But the reality is if you put a backdoor in, that backdoor’s for everybody, for good guys and bad guys. — Apple CEO Tim Cook, December 2015
This is not about this phone. This is about the future. And so I do see it as a precedent that should not be done in this country or in any country. This is about civil liberties and is about people’s abilities to protect themselves. If we take encryption away… the only people that would be affected are the good people, not the bad people. Apple doesn’t own encryption. Encryption is readily available in every country in the world, as a matter of fact, the U.S. government sponsors and funs encryption in many cases. And so, if we limit it in some way, the people that we’ll hurt are the good people, not the bad people; they will find it anyway. — Apple CEO Tim Cook, February 2016
