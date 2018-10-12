“Apple has submitted its formal response to a draft bill undergoing debate by the Australian government, with the iPhone maker calling for ‘increasingly stronger – not weaker – encryption’ as a way to protect against the growing number of online threats,” Malcolm Owen reports for AppleInsider.

“Provided to AppleInsider by Apple, the the seven-page submission to the Australian Parliamentary Joint Committee on Intelligence and Security on the ‘Telecommunications and Other Legislation Amendment (Assistance and Access) Bill 2018,’ arguing for clarity on the bill’s aims, and encouraging the government to avoid going down the route of weakening encryption,” Owen reports. “Introduced to the parliamentary calendar in August, the bill proposes updates to the country’s telecommunications-related laws, including a need for private sector firms to ‘provide greater assistance to agencies.’ While the bill demands assistance from companies like Apple, the language used is ambiguous enough to potentially mean the creation of backdoors into encrypted apps and services, something which many tech companies strongly disagree with. ”

“Referencing the government’s Notifiable Data Breaches database’s records of 2.5 or more daily data breaches over the last quarter, ‘and that’s just breaches that were identified and reported,’ Apple offers up the NotPetya attack from 2017 as an example of a need for robust security, an attack which effectively shut down Cadbury’s manufacturing systems and impacting other firms,” Owen reports, “‘In the face of these threats, this is no time to weaken encryption. There is a profound risk of making criminals’ jobs easier, not harder,’ writes Apple. ‘Increasingly stronger – not weaker – encryption is the best way to protect against these threats.'”

