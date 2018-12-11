“Apple, Google and Microsoft have denounced the Australian government’s decision to pass an anti-encryption law that they claim undermines cybersecurity and human rights,” Joseph Archer reports for The Telegraph. “The Assistance and Access Bill, passed in Australian parliament last week, allows authorities to force companies and websites to reduce encryption so that the government can increase surveillance on personal communications. Any businesses that do not comply with the law, which the Silicon Valley giants have said is ‘deeply flawed,’ will be fined.”

“The technology companies, which are part of the Reform Government Surveillance coalition (RGS), said in a joint statement that the law needs to change to safeguard online security and the right to privacy of citizens,” Archer reports. “The RGS, which also includes LinkedIn, Snap, Dropbox, Twitter and Yahoo, has urged the Australian Parliament to promptly address these flaws when it reconvenes in the new year.”

Archer reports, “Apple first denounced the legislation in October, saying it will ‘weaken security for millions of law-abiding customers’ so the government can investigate a few criminals.”

