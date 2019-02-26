“Thanks to its 18,000 mAh battery, the Energizer Power Max P18K Pop promises up to fifty days of standby time between charges,” Edward Munn reports for ExpertReviews.

“Poor battery life is one of the most common complaints among smartphone users. Who doesn’t want their device to last longer between charges?” Munn reports. “Thanks to its frankly ludicrously sized 18,000 mAh battery, however, that’s not a complaint I can ever imagine anyone leveling at Energizer’s new Power Max P18K Pop, which I’ve been hands-on with at MWC in Barcelona.”

Energizer Power Max P18K Pop’s specs, release date, and price:

• 6.2in 18:9 display

• 12MP + 5MP + 2MP main camera

• 16MP + 2MP pop-up front camera

• Android 9.0 Pie

• Mediatek Helio P70 8-core 2.0GHz

• 128GB storage

• 6GB RAM

• SD card up to 128GB

• Dual SIM

• Release date: June 2019

• Price: €600 [US$680]

“There’s no surprise that the Power Max P18K Pop is much thicker than any phone we’ve tested in recent memory, but nothing quite prepares you for just how bulky it is,” Munn reports. “Measuring 18mm deep, it’s more than twice as thick as the iPhone XS.”



[Thanks to MacDailyNews Reader “Fred Mertz” for the heads up.]