“Apple has been rumored to be working on battery cases for its latest iPhone XR and XS models for a while, and today, seemingly out of nowhere, the company has made those cases available for purchase on the Apple Store website, as spotted by Joanna Stern on Twitter ,” Chaim Gartenberg reports for The Verge.

“The new battery cases are available for all three of Apple’s 2018 iPhone models for $129, regardless of whether you’re choosing one for an iPhone XS, XS Max, or XR,” Gartenberg reports. “The cases will also be offered in both black and white silicon designs, and still feature Apple’s distinctive battery hump that it introduced with its earlier battery cases too, albeit with a more tapered design.”



Gartenberg reports, “Apple is promising dramatically better battery life, with up to 21 hours of internet use on the XS, 20 hours on the XS Max, and 22 hours on the XR (up from 12 hours, 13 hours, and 15 hours of internet use respectively without the battery case.)”

Read more in the full article here.

MacDailyNews Take: That’s a much better-looking design by having the edges of the battery plateau meet with the sides and bottom of the case than the previous, rather hideous square that seemed tacked on like an afterthought on Apple’s previous Smart Battery Case.