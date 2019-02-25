“The new Mophie Juice Pack Access wireless battery case is now officially available to order for the iPhone XS Max, XS, and XR,” Andrew O’Hara reports for AppleInsider.

“AppleInsider reviewed the Juice Pack Access and was pleased with the performance and quality of this minimalist battery case,” O’Hara reports. “Mophie’s case looks similar to Apple’s own Smart Battery Case but charges your phone wirelessly rather than via the Lightning port.”

O’Hara reports, “The Mophie offering is also a bit cheaper, running $29 less than Apple’s own.”

MacDailyNews Note: Mophie’s reliable 2,000mAh juice pack air battery case delivers enough power to extend the life of your iPhone to a total of 25 hours. Total Hours of Power: (including the hours from the phone itself) Up to 76 hours of music playback, 25 hours of talk time, 17 hours of video playback, or 15 hours of web browsing.