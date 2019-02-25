“T-Mobile Chief Technology Officer Neville Ray said in an interview at MWC on Monday that the company won’t be formally launching its 5G service in its first 30 cities until the second half of 2019,” Roger Cheng reports for CNET. “The reason: the lack of phones that can tap into the critical low-band 600MHz spectrum that will power much of its early 5G coverage.”

“Ray had pushed the industry to move faster with compatible devices, but noted much of the industry was working on devices that supported bands with higher frequencies, which offer better speeds, but less range,” Cheng reports. “Ray’s concession throws a wrinkle into the 5G race, as carriers push to the be first to the next-generation wireless technology, which promises a much faster and more responsive network. AT&T has already launched 5G in a dozen markets, but in limited areas, while Verizon has a home 5G network. Sprint, meanwhile, said it plans to launch 5G in four markets in May.”

“He said he didn’t worry about AT&T and Verizon pulling ahead in the 5G race because of the limited range of millimeter wave,” Cheng reports. “‘You can’t go to a US consumer and charge them a big premium and it works on three street corners,’ Ray said.”

