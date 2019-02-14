“Carriers are seeing demand stabilize for new iPhones, according to new research,” David Marino-Nachison writes for Barron’s. “That could be good news for Apple investors, though it doesn’t address demand issues in China that have been a major concern this year.”

“In a Wednesday report, KeyBanc Capital Markets analysts said that surveys of iPhone sell-through at major carriers appeared ‘stable’ in January in much of the world,” Marino-Nachison writes. “‘Our latest carrier surveys across North America and Western Europe indicate demand for the iPhone remains muted, given the lack of new innovation and higher price points,’ wrote analyst John Vinh. ‘However, we did observe stable sell-through trends month-to-month in January, as carrier stores indicated results were largely in line with plan.'”

“Perhaps less encouraging, at least from a margin perspective: Carriers sold fewer of Apple’s newer high-end iPhones, the XS and XS Max models, putting their share of sell-through at about 50-50 with the XR, according to Vinh,” Marino-Nachison writes. “Apple recently stopped giving out unit sales data for iPhones, making investors more reliant [on] reports like these for clues.”

