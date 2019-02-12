“Apple hosted its first health-focused event at its Union Square store in San Francisco on Monday evening,” Christina Farr reports for CNBC. “It started with a panel on the topic of heart health and ended with an walk around the block to demonstrate the activity features on the Apple Watch.”

“Apple has not previously hosted any dedicated health events at its Apple Stores, but it has scheduled three this month, including in Chicago and New York,” Farr reports. “The events are in support of Heart Month, as heart health is a big area of focus for the Apple Watch, which includes an optical sensor to measure the user’s heart rate and (in the new version) an electrocardiogram to measure the heart’s rhythm.”

Thank you to everyone who kicked off #heartmonth with our new #TodayatApple Health & Fitness Walk last night in San Francisco! Special thanks to @HeartBobH and fitness trainer Jeanette Jenkins (IG: msjeanettejenkins) for the important conversation about heart health. pic.twitter.com/ZY5ebVAQIB — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) February 12, 2019

“These events are yet another signal that the company is positioning health care is key to its future,” Farr reports. “At the event, Apple Health’s Sumbul Desai spoke alongside the celebrity fitness trainer Jeanette Jenkins and the American Heart Association’s president-elect Robert Harrington. Apple’s Julz Arny, who works on special projects for fitness at Apple, moderated the session.”

