“Apple’s recent focus on health technology isn’t much of a mystery: its latest Watch includes multiple health features, including a much-lauded ECG sensor, fall-down sensors, and deep fitness tracking,” Joshua Fruhlinger writes for Thinknum.

“But based on hiring data trends, it appears Apple has every intention to continue to invest in health technology,” Fruhlinger writes. “Job openings at the company with the term “Health” in their titles have been on a steady rise in 2017 and accelerated this fall into winter.”

“The rise in “Health” jobs at Apple began in October 2017 when Apple listed just 15 jobs with “Health” in their titles. Today, it lists 75 such jobs. This rise coincides with the launch of the new Apple Watch and new mobile operating systems that include health and fitness tracking technologies and apps,” Fruhlinger writes. “Interestingly, some of the more recent job postings in the “Health” keyword set include QA — quality assurance — positions. This could indicate that Apple is in the final testing phase of some new health technologies. ”

