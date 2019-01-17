“But based on hiring data trends, it appears Apple has every intention to continue to invest in health technology,” Fruhlinger writes. “Job openings at the company with the term “Health” in their titles have been on a steady rise in 2017 and accelerated this fall into winter.”
“The rise in “Health” jobs at Apple began in October 2017 when Apple listed just 15 jobs with “Health” in their titles. Today, it lists 75 such jobs. This rise coincides with the launch of the new Apple Watch and new mobile operating systems that include health and fitness tracking technologies and apps,” Fruhlinger writes. “Interestingly, some of the more recent job postings in the “Health” keyword set include QA — quality assurance — positions. This could indicate that Apple is in the final testing phase of some new health technologies. ”
MacDailyNews Take: This increase makes sense since earlier this month, Apple CEO Tim Cook said the following:On the healthcare, in particular, and sort of your wellbeing, this is an area that I believe, if you zoom out into the future, and you look back, and you ask the question, “What was Apple’s greatest contribution to mankind?” It will be about health. Because our business has always been about enriching people’s lives. And as we’ve gotten into healthcare more and more through the Watch and through other things that we’ve created with ResearchKit and CareKit and putting your medical records on the iPhone, this is a huge deal. And it’s something that is very important for people. We are democratizing it. We are taking what has been with the institutions and empowering the individual to manage their health. And we’re just at the front end of this. But I do think, looking back, in the future, you will answer that question, Apple’s most-important contribution to mankind has been in health. — Tim Cook, January 8, 2019
