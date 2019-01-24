“Stevenson started at Apple in 2004 as a Product Release Engineer for OS X,” Li reports. “In this role, he ‘triaged and diagnosed’ application and framework issues, while also working with third-party developers.”
“Since 2012, Stevenson has been a Senior Manager for Mac/Windows Program Management,” Li reports. “He has had a hand in every major release from Lion right up to Mojave last year; leading teams responsible for build, release, and technical program management.”
MacDailyNews Take: Last July, Mark Bergen and Mark Gurman reported for Bloomberg:
Fuchsia was created from scratch to overcome the limitations of Android as more personal devices and other gadgets come online. It’s being designed to better accommodate voice interactions and frequent security updates and to look the same across a range of devices, from laptops to tiny internet-connected sensors…
Members of the Fuchsia team have discussed a grander plan that is being reported here for the first time: Creating a single operating system capable of running all the company’s in-house gadgets, like Pixel phones and smart speakers, as well as third-party devices that now rely on Android and another system called Chrome OS, according to people familiar with the conversations.
According to one of the people, engineers have said they want to embed Fuchsia on connected home devices, such as voice-controlled speakers, within three years, then move on to larger machines such as laptops. Ultimately the team aspires to swap in their system for Android.
Google. Trying to get to where Apple was decades ago.
