“We learned in 2016 that Google was working on an entirely new operating system called Fuchsia. Development continues with new features and testing on a variety of form factors spotted regularly,” Abner Li reports for 9to5Google. “Google has since hired 14-year Apple engineer Bill Stevenson to work on its upcoming OS, and help bring it to market.”

“Stevenson started at Apple in 2004 as a Product Release Engineer for OS X,” Li reports. “In this role, he ‘triaged and diagnosed’ application and framework issues, while also working with third-party developers.”

“Since 2012, Stevenson has been a Senior Manager for Mac/Windows Program Management,” Li reports. “He has had a hand in every major release from Lion right up to Mojave last year; leading teams responsible for build, release, and technical program management.”

