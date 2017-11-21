“But Chris Lattner, who created Swift at Apple and now works at Google, told Business Insider that fears over Google forking Swift are a ‘misunderstanding’ stemming from GitHub’s terminology. In GitHub’s parlance, forking and copying mean the same thing,” Tung reports. “Lattner said on Twitter that the Google’s Swift clone was just a ‘staging ground’ and ‘integration point’ that it felt was necessary because so many people at Google are contributing to Swift.”
“One of the things Google is contributing to Swift is adding support to target its Fuchsia OS. Besides macOS and iOS, Swift can be used to target Linux, so Fuchsia adds one more option,” Tung reports. “Unfortunately, this development does little to clarify what Google’s plans are for Fuchsia. It has been developing Fuchia OS in the open but has yet to explain what it’s for, leading some to speculate it could be a replacement for Android, or even be used to combine Chrome OS with Android.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Is Fuchsia an attempt to replace Android, which was originally a BlackBerry clone that was hastily rejiggered by Google at the last minute to mimic Apple’s revolutionary iPhone, or is it a platform for writing universal apps with the ability to port them to various operating systems or is it something else entirely (an IoT OS, perhaps)?
