“Google has given its mystery operating system Fuchsia an update to support Apple’s Swift programming language,” Liam Tung reports for ZDNet. “Swift has quickly become one of hottest languages among developers. Google last week caused a stir after it forked Swift, causing speculation that Google wanted to take the language in a different direction.”

“But Chris Lattner, who created Swift at Apple and now works at Google, told Business Insider that fears over Google forking Swift are a ‘misunderstanding’ stemming from GitHub’s terminology. In GitHub’s parlance, forking and copying mean the same thing,” Tung reports. “Lattner said on Twitter that the Google’s Swift clone was just a ‘staging ground’ and ‘integration point’ that it felt was necessary because so many people at Google are contributing to Swift.”

Swift at Google has enough folks working on it that we need a staging ground/integration point, and we decided it should be public. https://t.co/hyphe0KrU0 — Chris Lattner (@clattner_llvm) November 15, 2017

“One of the things Google is contributing to Swift is adding support to target its Fuchsia OS. Besides macOS and iOS, Swift can be used to target Linux, so Fuchsia adds one more option,” Tung reports. “Unfortunately, this development does little to clarify what Google’s plans are for Fuchsia. It has been developing Fuchia OS in the open but has yet to explain what it’s for, leading some to speculate it could be a replacement for Android, or even be used to combine Chrome OS with Android.”

