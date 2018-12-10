“But we haven’t seen the Mate 20 Pro square off against the XS Max,” Potuck reports. “After Huawei previously claimed its Kirin 980 chipset would be faster than Apple’s A12 Bionic, the Mate 20 has suffered a defeat in the latest smartphone speed test.”
“Back in September, Huawei came out and said that its in-house Kirin 980 chip would be speedier than Apple’s A12 Bionic,” Potuck reports. “Even with Huawei using a custom chip and double the RAM, this test shows that Apple’s tight integration between its hardware and software is second to none.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: “Gone up against.” Sheesh.
Anyway, unsurprisingly, Huawei’s dog-slow pretend iPhone, like all other pretend iPhones before it, loses.
With each passing year, and especially with iPhone X, it becomes increasingly clear – even to the Android settlers – that the competition has no chance of even remotely keeping up against Apple’s unmatched vertically integrated one-two punch of custom software and custom hardware. The Android to iPhone upgrade train just turned onto a long straightaway, engines stoked, primed to barrel away! — MacDailyNews, September 13, 2017
SEE ALSO:
This year’s Apple A12-powered iPhones to leave Android phones even further behind – September 4, 2018
Apple’s year-old iPhone X trounces Samsung’s brand new Galaxy Note 9 in benchmark tests – August 10, 2018
First benchmarks reveal Apple’s iPhone X Plus performance will obliterate even Android’s wildest dreams – July 2, 2018
Apple’s new iPhones are going to destroy Samsung’s dog-slow Galaxy Note 9; in fact, Apple’s current iPhones will, too – March 29, 2018
Peddlers of dog-slow Android phones can’t copy Apple’s TrueDepth system; stuck with antiquated fingerprint readers instead – March 23, 2018
Samsung Galaxy S9 thoroughly beaten by Apple’s iPhone X/8/8 Plus in early benchmarks – March 1, 2018
Android settlers are about to understand there’s a limit to what you an achieve with hype and marketing – January 11, 2017
iPhone 8’s Apple A11 Bionic chip so destroys Android phones that Geekbench creator can’t even believe it – September 30, 2017