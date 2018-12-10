“The iPhone XS Max has beat all of Android smartphones that YouTuber PhoneBuff has put it up against so far,” Michael Potuck reports for 9to5Mac.

“But we haven’t seen the Mate 20 Pro square off against the XS Max,” Potuck reports. “After Huawei previously claimed its Kirin 980 chipset would be faster than Apple’s A12 Bionic, the Mate 20 has suffered a defeat in the latest smartphone speed test.”

“Back in September, Huawei came out and said that its in-house Kirin 980 chip would be speedier than Apple’s A12 Bionic,” Potuck reports. “Even with Huawei using a custom chip and double the RAM, this test shows that Apple’s tight integration between its hardware and software is second to none.”

Read more in the full article here.