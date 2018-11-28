“Apple shares have lost more than quarter of their value in less than two months but one of Wall Street’s top analysts on the stock explained why history is against a turnaround any time soon,” Michael Sheetz reports for CNBC. “‘Sell-side estimates have only been revised downwards by -0.8% so far, and history suggests that the stock is unlikely to inflect until estimates stop coming down,’ Bernstein’s Toni Sacconaghi said in a note to investors Wednesday.”

“Sacconaghi looked at the last three times in the past decade when Apple’s stock has unperformed. The three downturns Sacconaghi identified are tied to the life cycle of iPhone products: The iPhone 5, the iPhone 6S and the beginning of the iPhone X. Of the lessons to be learned from prior stock downturns, Sacconaghi said Apple’s stock is “typically anticipatory of estimate declines,” as well as has a high correlation to Wall Street’s ‘next-12-month EPS estimates,'” Sheetz reports. “‘Perhaps most importantly, Apple’s stock price has historically bottomed only once sell-side EPS estimates have bottomed,’ Sacconaghi said.”

Sheetz reports, “Bottom line: Until analysts are done cutting their earnings expectations on the stock, expect more weakness.”

