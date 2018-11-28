“Sacconaghi looked at the last three times in the past decade when Apple’s stock has unperformed. The three downturns Sacconaghi identified are tied to the life cycle of iPhone products: The iPhone 5, the iPhone 6S and the beginning of the iPhone X. Of the lessons to be learned from prior stock downturns, Sacconaghi said Apple’s stock is “typically anticipatory of estimate declines,” as well as has a high correlation to Wall Street’s ‘next-12-month EPS estimates,'” Sheetz reports. “‘Perhaps most importantly, Apple’s stock price has historically bottomed only once sell-side EPS estimates have bottomed,’ Sacconaghi said.”
Sheetz reports, “Bottom line: Until analysts are done cutting their earnings expectations on the stock, expect more weakness.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Watch the lemmings. They’re predictable.
When the lemmings, er… ‘analysts’ start their upgrade parade, then you’ll know the bottom has been found. — MacDailyNews, November 26, 2018
