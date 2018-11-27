“Apple Inc.’s price target was trimmed by RBC Capital Markets on Tuesday, the latest investment bank to cite concerns about weak demand for the company’s iPhone line, a factor that has pushed the technology bellwether into bear-market territory over the past several weeks,” Ryan Vlastelica reports for Bloomberg.

“‘Given sustained data points around soft iPhone demand from supply-chain and others, we think it’s prudent to adjust estimates lower especially as it relates to March-quarter and beyond,’ analyst Amit Daryanani wrote to clients,” Vlastelica reports. “While the stock has already seen pronounced weakness on this issue, ‘we think investors will wait for data-points/noise level to stabilize before getting more positive on the name,’ something Daryanani expects will happen in early 2019.”

“Daryanani cut his price target to $235 from $240, compared with the average of $228 as compiled by Bloomberg, and also trimmed his 2019 estimates on the Dow component,” Vlastelica reports. “Yet RBC affirmed its outperform rating on Apple, saying it remains a ‘core large-cap tech holding’ in an ‘increasingly ‘risk-off’ environment,’ given the company’s strong balance sheet and ‘aggressive’ buyback program.”

