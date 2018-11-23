“The smartphones in our family have been hiccupping with rings and hang-up calls for weeks, and Greg is grinning,” Denny Bonavita writes for The Post-Journal. “My son Greg, now age 41, has Down syndrome… If Greg wanted to call any of us via phone, he needed the aid of a group home staff member.”

“That all changed a month ago,” Bonavita writes. “We got Greg an iPad for his 41st birthday.”

“The iPad lets Greg make video-and-audio calls without using a telephone,” Bonavita writes. “Greg does not need to memorize numbers or read lists; he just looks for photos, and then pushes a ‘call’ button… This guy, whose genetic abnormality was once thought to cap his learning ability at the kindergarten level, is becoming adept at computer/information age technology.”

