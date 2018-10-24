“Since it was announced at WWDC over the summer, the lion’s share of conversation around shortcuts has been about getting things done quickly and efficiently. Apple’s marketing message focuses on how shortcuts in iOS 12 help ‘streamline the things you do often’ using Siri and/or the Shortcuts app,” Steven Aquino writes for MacStories. “The company also recently put out a press release highlighting top App Store apps that have integrated shortcuts to extend their functionality, touting them for ‘making [users’] favorite apps even easier to use with a simple tap or by asking Siri.'”

“While the convenience factor of shortcuts is appreciated, an important aspect to their utility is accessibility. It’s a crucial aspect of the story around shortcuts, because while everyone loves a time-saver or two, these workflows also have the potential to make iPhone and iPad more accessible,” Aquino writes. “In an accessibility context, shortcuts can be lifesavers in terms of reducing cognitive load, excessive swiping and tapping, and other common points of friction often met by disabled users.”

“For disabled people, shortcuts’ focus on speed and accessibility can open up new possibilities in terms of what they can do with their iOS devices and how they do things. Throw in system accessibility features like VoiceOver and Dynamic Type, and the Shortcuts app becomes far more compelling than simply being a sheer productivity tool,” Aquino writes. “‘We see huge accessibility potential with Siri Shortcuts and the Shortcuts app. It’s already making a difference — helping people across a wide range of assistive needs simplify every-day tasks like getting to work, coming home, or staying in touch with friends and family,’ Sarah Herrlinger, Apple’s Senior Director of Global Accessibility Policy & Initiatives, said in a statement.”

Read more in the full article here.