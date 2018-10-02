“To accomplish this, we’ll use the Take Photo action and the Combine Images action,” Rosenzweig writes. “We’ll wrap Take Photo inside a simple Repeat look. Then we’ll use the Quick Look action to see the result and share it.”
Rosenzweig writes, “You can also use other actions to instantly send the image via Messages, Email or save to your Photos Library.”
Full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Siri Shortcuts are great… when they work.
