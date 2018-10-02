“Learn how to build an iOS Siri Shortcut for taking a series of photos, combining them into a vertical strip, previewing the result, and sharing the resulting image,” Gary Rosenzweig writes for MacMost.

“To accomplish this, we’ll use the Take Photo action and the Combine Images action,” Rosenzweig writes. “We’ll wrap Take Photo inside a simple Repeat look. Then we’ll use the Quick Look action to see the result and share it.”

Rosenzweig writes, “You can also use other actions to instantly send the image via Messages, Email or save to your Photos Library.”

Full article here.