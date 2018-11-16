“The iPhone may bring in more than 60 per cent of Apple’s revenues, but it still only accounts for about a fifth of smartphones sold worldwide,” Richard Waters writes for Financial Times. “But its influence is greater than this suggests. The company’s App Store, for instance, accounts for the bulk of global spending on mobile apps — roughly two-thirds of the $20bn that was paid in the latest quarter, according to analytics group App Annie.”

“A new legal analysis by one Apple rival tries to make the case for looking at Apple’s computing platform as a monopoly in its own right. The argument from the rival, which declined to be named, draws its inspiration from the EU’s recent complaint against Google’s rival smartphone software. Android was held to represent a monopoly in “licensable” mobile operating systems — the type most non-Apple handset makers rely on for their own hardware,” Waters writes. “The rival maintains that if the EU’s analysis is correct, there must also be a separate market for “non-licensable” mobile operating systems such as Apple’s iOS.”

“This logic hardly seems to stand up to scrutiny. By definition, a piece of software that cannot be licensed is not available without the hardware it is embedded in. That makes it part of an integrated product. Likewise, the App Store rides on iOS, so it is hard to make the case that it dominates a separate ‘market’ either,” Waters writes. “It is worth pondering, however, the power that Apple derives from its ownership of its mobile platform, and how that is set to grow as it moves deeper into selling digital services. Just because established antitrust notions do not apply does not mean it is not a powerful gatekeeper.”

