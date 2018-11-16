“A new legal analysis by one Apple rival tries to make the case for looking at Apple’s computing platform as a monopoly in its own right. The argument from the rival, which declined to be named, draws its inspiration from the EU’s recent complaint against Google’s rival smartphone software. Android was held to represent a monopoly in “licensable” mobile operating systems — the type most non-Apple handset makers rely on for their own hardware,” Waters writes. “The rival maintains that if the EU’s analysis is correct, there must also be a separate market for “non-licensable” mobile operating systems such as Apple’s iOS.”
“This logic hardly seems to stand up to scrutiny. By definition, a piece of software that cannot be licensed is not available without the hardware it is embedded in. That makes it part of an integrated product. Likewise, the App Store rides on iOS, so it is hard to make the case that it dominates a separate ‘market’ either,” Waters writes. “It is worth pondering, however, the power that Apple derives from its ownership of its mobile platform, and how that is set to grow as it moves deeper into selling digital services. Just because established antitrust notions do not apply does not mean it is not a powerful gatekeeper.”
MacDailyNews Take: According to Waters, the analysis by the Apple rival identifies three ways in which Apple’s ownership of the platform already affects competition:
1. Limits that Apple can apply to software that runs on its devices (ex. devs must use WebKit for browser engines)
2. Preferential treatment of its own services (ex. Apple Pay is the only payment system that is given access to NFC chip)
3. The fee that rivals pay to reach end users in the App Store
All three are integral to maintaining the unparalleled security, privacy, and user experience offered by Apple’s devices and services. As Waters writes, “It is hard to argue… that Apple should not be the final arbiter when it comes to matters like security and user experience on its own handsets.”
