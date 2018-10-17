“Premier Daniel Andrews in December gave the nod to plans to demolish Federation Square’s Yarra building so the tech giant could construct a ‘global flagship store’ – one of only five in the world,” Millar and Lucas report. “Current tenant the Koorie Heritage Trust would be moved elsewhere within Federation Square so that Apple could take the prime Yarra River frontage.”
“While Thursday’s recommendation will deal a body blow to the Andrews government’s plans for Federation Square, it does not automatically stop the project,” Millar and Lucas report. “The heritage recommendation by Mr Avery will now be advertised for 60 days, during which time objections and offers of support can be made.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Federation Square is well on its way to becoming the Jackling House of Apple retail stores.
