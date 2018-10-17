“Apple’s plan to raze part of Federation Square to build a mega-store has been thrown into disarray by a heritage recommendation for the landmark,” Royce Millar and Clay Lucas report for The Age. “Heritage Victoria executive director Steven Avery will on Thursday recommend the square be protected by adding it to the Victorian Heritage Register.”

“Premier Daniel Andrews in December gave the nod to plans to demolish Federation Square’s Yarra building so the tech giant could construct a ‘global flagship store’ – one of only five in the world,” Millar and Lucas report. “Current tenant the Koorie Heritage Trust would be moved elsewhere within Federation Square so that Apple could take the prime Yarra River frontage.”

“While Thursday’s recommendation will deal a body blow to the Andrews government’s plans for Federation Square, it does not automatically stop the project,” Millar and Lucas report. “The heritage recommendation by Mr Avery will now be advertised for 60 days, during which time objections and offers of support can be made.”

