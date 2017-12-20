Apple today previewed its planned flagship project in Melbourne’s Federation Square, introducing a design concept that complements the original vision for the precinct, increases public space and provides a daily program of activity to inspire and educate the community. Made possible through a partnership with Federation Square and the Victorian Government, Apple Federation Square will be powered entirely by renewable energy, create over 200 new Apple positions and support several hundred construction jobs.

“We’re thrilled to move forward in the planning process for our new home in Melbourne’s Federation Square and would be honoured to call the world-class galleries and museums of Melbourne our neighbours,” said Angela Ahrendts, Apple’s senior vice president, Retail, in a statement. “Apple Federation Square respects the original vision for the plaza, with a bespoke design concept and extensive landscaping bringing increased opportunities for the community to enjoy this renowned cultural hub.”

At the heart of Apple Federation Square, and every Apple store, is a desire to educate and engage the community through “Today at Apple” programming — free sessions across photography, music creation, app development, visual arts, and more. These sessions run daily and are led by our Creative Pros. Apple Federation Square will also host the world’s top creators and high profile talent to lead sessions about how they use technology in their creative process and provide hands-on learning with participants that can only be experienced at Apple.

As Apple’s most significant store in the Southern Hemisphere, Apple Federation Square will create a new destination where the community can gather, shop, be inspired, educated and entertained. Around the store, Apple will increase the public space within Federation Square through thoughtful planning and landscaping, greatly improving visibility and access to the Yarra River and making the precinct even more inviting and accessible.

Featuring the latest in Apple’s retail design, the two level pavilion has a sculptural quality, with wrap-around glass and balconies for uninterrupted city views. Metal cladding and stone flooring complement the adjacent buildings and plaza, while outside the new landscaped areas bring increased greenery and places to relax, meet and access the Yarra River and beyond.

Source: Apple Inc.