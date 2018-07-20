“New designs for Apple’s Federation Square flagship store were released on Friday, spelling the end of Cupertino’s original design that bore a striking resemblance to the humble toasted sandwich,” Chris Duckett reports for ZDNet.

“The new rectangular design will now have solar panels, include a ‘solar shading design feature’ that improves efficiency of the building, return more than 500 square metres of public space, and provide better access to the Yarra River from Federation Square,” Duckett reports. “The Victorian government said it will consult with Melbourne City Council, the Office of the Victorian Government Architect, and Federation Square before approving the new design.”

Duckett reports, “The Federation Square Apple store is expected to open in late 2020.”







