“A new Apple Store proposed for Federation Square has been labelled a ‘Pizza Hut pagoda’ as the Melbourne City Council voted to step up pressure for a redesign,” James Hancock reports for the Australian Broadcasting Corporation.

“The Victorian Government approved demolition of the Yarra building closest to the river in December last year to make way for the two storey concept store,” Hancock reports. “Tuesday night’s city council meeting heard the proposal has overwhelmingly been rejected by the community, with the council receiving about 800 submissions rejecting the design.”

“Councillors unanimously backed a motion by Greens Councillor Rohan Leppert to lobby the Government for a new design for the store and public consultation,” Hancock reports. “Councillor Nicholas Reece believes with the right design, an Apple Store could actually improve the square. ‘Provided it’s done in the right way it could be a good thing for Federation Square,’ Cr Reece said. But he said he had not found anyone who liked the design.”







