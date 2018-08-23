“After eight months of unrelenting controversy and campaigning, new actions by Australian government agency Heritage Victoria could significantly delay or jeopardize Apple’s plans for a store in Federation Square,” Michael Steeber reports for 9to5Mac. “A new document published from the desk of Heritage Victoria’s Executive Director has issued an Interim Protection Order on Federation Square for the next four months. The order bars any development, demolition, relocation, or alterations to buildings within the specified boundaries.”

“Earlier this month, Heritage Victoria announced that it had accepted a nomination for Federation Square to be listed on the Victorian Heritage Register,” Steeber reports. “The nomination was fast-tracked due to concerns about Apple’s plans to significantly alter the public space.”

“Apple’s plans for Melbourne were first released in December 2017, drawing instantaneous skepticism and pushback from community members who disputed the proposed demolition of Federation Square’s Yarra building,” Steeber reports. “Revised plans released this past July did little to ease tempers, continuing to suggest significant alterations to the square. The Yarra building falls within the borders of Heritage Victoria’s new interim order.”







