“Earlier this month, Heritage Victoria announced that it had accepted a nomination for Federation Square to be listed on the Victorian Heritage Register,” Steeber reports. “The nomination was fast-tracked due to concerns about Apple’s plans to significantly alter the public space.”
“Apple’s plans for Melbourne were first released in December 2017, drawing instantaneous skepticism and pushback from community members who disputed the proposed demolition of Federation Square’s Yarra building,” Steeber reports. “Revised plans released this past July did little to ease tempers, continuing to suggest significant alterations to the square. The Yarra building falls within the borders of Heritage Victoria’s new interim order.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Federation Square is turning into the Jackling House of Apple retails stores.
SEE ALSO:
Apple looks to replace ‘Pizza Hut Pagoda’ flagship store in Melbourne with new boxy design – July 20, 2018
Federation Square flagship Apple store labeled ‘Pizza Hut pagoda’ as Melbourne City Council vows to fight design – February 7, 2018
Apple reveals plans for Apple Federation Square flagship store in Melbourne, Australia – December 20, 2017