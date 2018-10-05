“The iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max feature the same dual-camera and processing hardware; the upcoming iPhone XR also sports the same processing power, but with only a single camera: the same wide-angle F1.8 one on the other models,” Carlson writes. “More important this year is upgraded computational power and the software it enables: the A12 Bionic processor, the eight-core ‘Neural Engine,’ and the image signal processor (ISP) dedicated to the camera functions. The results include a new Smart HDR feature that rapidly combines multiple exposures for every capture, and improved depth-of-field simulation using Portrait mode. (All the examples throughout are straight out of the device.)”
“Tthe camera system in the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max turn out to be larger improvements than they initially seemed, especially for the majority of iPhone owners who want to take good photos without fuss,” Carlson writes. “Apple’s computational photography advancements in these models deliver great results most of the time, and point toward more improvements in the future.”
Much more, including many sample photos, in the full review here.
MacDailyNews Take: As we wrote two weeks ago after moving from iPhone X to iPhone Xs Max:
Holy f-stop, this leap forward in camera quality is stunning! — MacDailyNews, September 20, 2018
