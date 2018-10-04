“Apple is contracting with Sacramento police for tighter security, and so far, it’s helped thwart potential robberies. Unfamiliar but friendly faces now stand behind glass windows at Apple stores in Roseville and Sacramento,” Musallam reports. “The police officers are paid by Apple and are privately contracted, no taxpayer dollars at use.”
“‘I feel much safer with him in there,’ said Dennis Morin. Morin was waiting for his appointment at the Apple store inside the Roseville Galleria. If the officer wasn’t inside, he said wouldn’t have stuck around.,” Musallam reports. “A rash of Apple store robberies, up and down the state, over the past few months is taking law enforcement by storm… Both the Roseville and Sacramento Apple stores have been robbery free for several weeks now. Officers are putting many consumers at ease, and some are even walking up for a friendly chat. ‘It just makes me feel comfortable,’ said another Apple consumer.”
