“‘These items are relatively small and very expensive so if they get away with a few things in their hands these are very easy to transfer into cash,’ said Kuredjian, who’s with the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office,” KSEE reports. “Detectives believe at least two stores were targeted Sunday. First, an Apple store in Northridge was hit at 1 p.m. – $10,000 worth of products were taken. Two hours later detectives believe the same men came to Thousand Oaks, but this time customers tackled two of them. Deputies pulled over the third in a getaway car leaving the mall. Detectives arrested three men and two women believed to be in the getaway car.”
“Investigators believe this wasn’t their first day,” KSEE reports. “They say the group has been doing this for weeks – which makes these Good Samaritan’s holding down would-be thieves Apple’s newest heroes.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Somebody neglected to tell these four doofuses that the items are BRICKED once they leave the stores. That somebody would be Apple, who could save themselves and their customers and their employees a lot of grief if they made this fact widely known.
Protect your employees, customers, and copious retail store glass from idiots, Apple. Let the world know that stealing display devices is a fruitless endeavor! – MacDailyNews, July 26, 2018
As we wrote back in October 2016 about Apple retail stores removing security tethers: “So, this’ll be great as soon as thieves understand that there’s no point in stealing devices from Apple retail locations. Until then, expect a bit more e-waste in trash bins around Apple locations.”
—
All of the products they grabbed have been bricked by Apple, rendering them inoperative. As usual, these criminals are stupid. Efficient e-waste generators? Yes. Criminal geniuses? No. – MacDailyNews, December 9, 2016
SEE ALSO:
Apple needs to publicize its retail store display device security measures to deter fruitless robberies – July 26, 2018
Why Apple retail locations can remove security tethers from their demo devices – October 17, 2016
Apple retail locations removing security tethers from iPhone display units – October 14, 2016