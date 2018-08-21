“Customers tackle Apple Store robbers, make citizen’s arrest,” KSEE reports. “But Captain Garo Kuredjian was happy the shoppers got involved after three men walked into this Apple store at the Oaks Mall in Thousand Oaks and started snatching goods.”

“‘These items are relatively small and very expensive so if they get away with a few things in their hands these are very easy to transfer into cash,’ said Kuredjian, who’s with the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office,” KSEE reports. “Detectives believe at least two stores were targeted Sunday. First, an Apple store in Northridge was hit at 1 p.m. – $10,000 worth of products were taken. Two hours later detectives believe the same men came to Thousand Oaks, but this time customers tackled two of them. Deputies pulled over the third in a getaway car leaving the mall. Detectives arrested three men and two women believed to be in the getaway car.”

“Investigators believe this wasn’t their first day,” KSEE reports. “They say the group has been doing this for weeks – which makes these Good Samaritan’s holding down would-be thieves Apple’s newest heroes.”

