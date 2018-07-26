“I’ve seen a couple of pieces recently on what appear to be increasingly frequent snatch-and-grab robberies of display devices from Apple Stores,” Ben Lovejoy writes for 9to5Mac. “One thing stood out for me: neither author appeared aware of the security measures Apple takes to render stolen display devices useless. And if tech writers don’t know about them, it’s guaranteed that thieves don’t either.”

“The thieves are going to be rather disappointed when they try to sell the devices, because they won’t work,” Lovejoy writes. “Once the device goes out of range of the store Wi-Fi, it is automatically bricked. There’s something quite satisfying about the idea of these thieves thinking they’ve just snagged tens of thousands of dollars worth of equipment only to discover that what they actually have is a pile of junk. Or, at best, something they have to break for parts – an expertise they are unlikely to possess. But it would be far better to prevent the thefts in the first place.”

“I’d like to see Apple make efforts to publicize the fact that it has these protections in place, and there’s absolutely no point in stealing display devices,” Lovejoy writes. “That would soon see an end to this type of robbery.”

