“The incident took place at the Apple Store in California’s Santa Rosa Plaza shopping centre. It happened just two days after Apple started selling its new iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max,” Keach reports. “YouTuber Yodaisgod2, who captured the footage, said: “I was at the Santa Rosa Plaza and I saw these six guys in jeans and hoodies making their way to the Apple Store. ‘I knew something was about to go down so I recorded it.'”
“Fortunately, staff and shoppers managed to track down one of the escaping suspects. The person recording the footage told us: ‘The guy that was caught appears to be the last guy out of the store,'” Keach reports. “The Santa Rosa Police Department confirmed the incident took place, and is now looking for more information.”
MacDailyNews Note: Via the Santa Rosa Police Department:
On Sunday, September 23rd, just after 1:00 p.m., several thieves entered the Apple Store at the Santa Rosa Plaza mall and ran away with multiple devices. The theft is currently being investigated by the Santa Rosa Police Department’s Property Crimes Investigative Team. If anyone witnessed the theft, please contact us at (707) 543-3575. We are looking for any cell phone video, photographs or any other information leading to the identification of these thieves.
