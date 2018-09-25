“Footage of a brazen Apple Store heist shows six men seemingly stealing iPhone demo models – before escaping with their loot,” Sean Keach reports for The Sun. “One of the apparent crooks failed to escape however, and was filmed being apprehended by security guards and two helpful shoppers.”

“The incident took place at the Apple Store in California’s Santa Rosa Plaza shopping centre. It happened just two days after Apple started selling its new iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max,” Keach reports. “YouTuber Yodaisgod2, who captured the footage, said: “I was at the Santa Rosa Plaza and I saw these six guys in jeans and hoodies making their way to the Apple Store. ‘I knew something was about to go down so I recorded it.'”

“Fortunately, staff and shoppers managed to track down one of the escaping suspects. The person recording the footage told us: ‘The guy that was caught appears to be the last guy out of the store,'” Keach reports. “The Santa Rosa Police Department confirmed the incident took place, and is now looking for more information.”

Read more in the full article here.