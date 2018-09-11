“While another Apple Store robbery in the state may not be a shock, the number of times this particular store has been robbed certainly is,” Dormehl reports. “Monday’s robbery of the Apple Store in Roseville marked the fourth time in 20 days that the outlet has been burglarized — and the second in just 24 hours!”
“Apple Store robberies in California are becoming alarmingly common. Other locations to be targeted include Emeryville, Santa Rosa, Marin County and Fresno,” Dormehl reports. “Apple has tried to make its display items unattractive to thieves by installing special versions of its software on display devices. They stop working if a demo unit is stolen from a store. However, this strategy seems not to be working.”
MacDailyNews Take: These criminas are obviously stripping the devices and selling off the parts, as thats the only way they’d have value after being bricked by Apple.
Some other form of deterrent is obviously warranted, at least in California.
[Thanks to MacDailyNews Reader “Edward W.” for the heads up.]