“Six different Bay Area Apple stores have been targeted in a matter of weeks with the thieves getting past employees and security guards,” Melanie Woodrow reports for KGO. “Surveillance video captured recent heists in Corte Madera, Walnut Creek, Emeryville and Santa Rosa. Thieves also hit the Berkeley Apple Store. Most recently, this past Sunday, they got away with merchandise from the Burlingame Apple store.”

“‘These things are happening all the way from Pasadena to Pittsburg,’ said San Francisco Police Officers Association President Tony Montoya,” Woodrow reports. “Montoya doesn’t think it’s a coincidence that the Apple stores in the Marina and Union Square haven’t been hit recently. Both stores have uniformed officers on site. ‘I think it’s just an overall deterrent when they are casing these locations on whether or not they’re going to go in and steal these products,’ said Montoya.”

“In San Francisco, retailers contract with the city which in turn pays officers overtime for working these assignments outside of their regularly scheduled shifts,” Woodrow reports. “Montoya says smaller cities likely don’t have enough officers to fill the assignments. It’s not just Apple, thieves have also been targeting Lululemon stores around the Bay Area grabbing $100 yoga pants by the armful.”

